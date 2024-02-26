Feb 26, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Jeff Greenslade - Heartland Group Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
(spoken in foreign language) Good morning and welcome. I'm Jeff Greenslade, the Chief Executive of the Heartland Group, here to present first-half results for FY 2024. I'm joined here by Chris Flood, who's the Deputy CEO who is oversight of our Australian businesses; Leanne Lazarus, who's the Heartland Bank CEO; and Andrew Dixson, who's the Chief Financial Officer for the group.
So picking up on page 5 of the deck, the first-half results reflect both some adverse performances, which were of a largely one-off nature, but alongside there were some very positive performance, which by way of contrast, were a sustainable nature.
Starting first with the adverse aspects of the half year. In December, we gave a re-forecast to guidance. It's one of the first times we had to do that, and it was a result of a confluence of mostly unrelated one-off components. And this runs through the four elements that gave rise to that we forecast.
Firstly, there was the previously signaled impact of costs
