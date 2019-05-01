May 01, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
Georgette Cecelia Nicholas - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining our CFO, Michael Bencsik, and myself this morning to discuss the 2019 first quarter results for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia. If we start with Slide 4 of the presentation, while moderating housing markets and tighter credit conditions continued to be prevalent in the quarter, we delivered strong results with growth in our new insurance written and continued momentum on our Strategic Program of Work.
From a financial perspective, statutory net profit after tax of $47.8 million in the first quarter was up from $8.4 million in the first quarter of last year.
