Ian Graham MacDonald - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I am Ian MacDonald, Chairman of the Directors -- Board of Directors of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited. I would like to welcome you to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of this company. The notice of meeting dated 28th of March, 2019, has been circulated to members, and I will take the notice of meeting as read.



As it is now 10 a.m., and I'm advised that the necessary quorum of shareholders is present, I declare the meeting open. The company held its last Annual General Meeting on the 10th of May 2018. The minutes of that meeting were ratified by the Board and copies are available for inspection upon request.



Before we start, could I ask that everyone check that you have switched off your mobile phones while the meetings is in progress and avoid interference with the audio and video equipment. Thank you. Filming of the meeting is not permitted. As you would've observed, these proceedings have been video webcast live, and you can find my