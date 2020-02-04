Feb 04, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Full Year 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Duncan West, CEO. Please go ahead.



Duncan G. West - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited - Independent Non Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you, everyone, for joining me and our CFO, Michael Bencsik, on this call this morning to discuss the 2019 full year results for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia. It's a pleasure to be able to join you as acting CEO while we wait for the arrival of Pauline Blight-Johnston next month. We will follow the usual format today with opening comments from me before Michael takes you through the details, and then I'll close with some remarks with respect to our guidance, and then we'll take questions.



Starting with Slide 4 of our presentation. Overall, our FY '19 performance reflects that of our core business which continues to perform well. The market overall is continuing to grow with a