May 07, 2020 / NTS GMT

Ian Graham MacDonald - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I am Ian MacDonald, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited. I would like to welcome you to our 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. It is now 11 a.m., and I have been informed that the necessary quorum of shareholders is present at the meeting, attending by virtual means. I therefore declare the meeting open.



Due to the current and rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have adapted this meeting for a virtual AGM to allow us to meet with you today in a way that ensures everyone's safety and well-being. We hope that holding a virtual meeting will assist in curbing the spread of COVID-19, and that participating in this meeting through the webcast strengthens engagement among our shareholders during this time.



The notice of meeting dated the 27th of March 2020 has been circulated to members, and I will take the notice of meeting as read. Shareholders were also provided with updated meeting procedures to enable