Pauline Blight-Johnston - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning to discuss the financial results of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia for the first half of 2020. I'm Pauline Blight-Johnston, Genworth's Chief Executive Officer. Joining me is Chief Financial Officer, Michael Bencsik.



I'll start with Slide 5 of the presentation. At our last investor briefing in May, the entire country was in lockdown, and we're all working from home. In these unusual times, protecting the health and well-being of our people has been a top priority for me and the management