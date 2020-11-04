Nov 04, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Pauline Blight-Johnston - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you all, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us this morning to discuss the financial results of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia for the third quarter of 2020.
As Miles has mentioned, I'm Pauline Blight-Johnston, Genworth's Chief Executive Officer; and joining me this morning is our Chief Financial Officer, Michael Bencsik.
I'll start with Slide 5 of the presentation. As we've all heard very many times, these are challenging times. Many people, families, businesses and communities are doing it tough. We understand how important it is for us to continue to support our customers, their borrowers and the broader community as the COVID-19 pandemic takes its course.
In this difficult environment, Genworth has been focused on 3 priorities: firstly, prudently and efficiently managing our business; secondly, working closely with our lender customers to support borrowers impacted by COVID-19; and thirdly, taking care of our people.
Nov 04, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
