Apr 30, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the first quarter 2021 earnings results. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Paul OâSullivan. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Paul OâSullivan - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to the first quarter 2021 financial results briefing for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia. I am Paul OâSullivan, Head of Investor Relations. This morning, we will start with the presentation from our CEO, Pauline Blight-Johnston, who will give an overview of the results. Our CFO, Michael Bencsik, will then provide details on the financials, and Pauline will then wrap up with a summary. After the presentations, we will open up for questions from investors and analysts.



I will now hand over to Pauline.



Pauline Blight-Johnston - Genworth