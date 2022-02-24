Feb 24, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the full year 2021 earnings results. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Paul OâSullivan. Thank you, please go ahead.
Paul OâSullivan - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited - Head of IR
Hello, and welcome to the 2021 full year financial results briefing for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia. I'm Paul OâSullivan, Head of Investor Relations. This morning, we will start with a presentation from our CEO, Pauline Blight-Johnston, who'll provide an overview of the results. Our CFO, Michael Cant, will go into more detail on the financials and Pauline will then wrap up with a summary. After the presentations, we will open up for questions from investors and analysts.
I will now hand over to Pauline.
Pauline Blight-Johnston - Genworth Mortgage
Feb 24, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
