May 12, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Ian Graham MacDonald - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I am Ian MacDonald, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited. I would like to welcome you to our 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. It is now 11 a.m., and I have been informed that the necessary quorum of shareholders is present at the meeting attending by virtual means. I therefore declare the meeting open.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are again holding a virtual AGM to allow us to meet with you today in a way that ensures everyone's safety and well-being. The notice of meeting dated 29th of March 2022, has been circulated to members, and I will take the notice of meeting as read. The notice of meeting and the virtual AGM online guide that were released on ASX and posted on our website set out meeting procedures to enable attendance and participation in this meeting by virtual means.



You can find my address as Chairman and the CEO's address on our website. They were also released to the market prior to the