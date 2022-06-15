Jun 15, 2022 / 10:45PM GMT

Paul OâSullivan - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Genworth's 2022 Investor Day. I'm Paul OâSullivan, Genworth's Head of Investor Relations. Today's event will include presentations from Pauline Blight-Johnston, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; Michael Cant, Chief Financial Officer; and members of the senior leadership team.



We will start the day with an introduction from Pauline, followed by an overview of the marketplace and our strategy. We will then move to underwriting and risk management, followed by a financial overview by Michael, and we'll conclude with an outlook and wrap up by Pauline. You will note in the agenda we have allowed 3 dedicated Q&A sessions. Hence, I would ask participants to hold any questions you have until an allocated session.



Before we commence, I need to make you aware that on the call today, there may be a discussion of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions which are subject to