Hello, and welcome to the First Half 2022 Results Briefing for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia. I'm Paul O'Sullivan, Head of Investor Relations. This morning, we will start with the presentation from our CEO, Pauline Blight-Johnston, who will provide an overview of the results. Our CFO, Michael Cant, will then go into more detail on the financial results, and Pauline will then wrap up with closing comments. At the end of the presentation, we will pass back to the moderator and take questions from investors and analysts.



Pauline Blight-Johnston - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited - CEO, MD & Director