Nov 15, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Ian MacDonald -



Good morning. I am Ian MacDonald, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited. I would like to welcome you to our General Meeting of Shareholders. It is now 11:00 a.m., and I have been informed that the necessary quorum of shareholders is present at the meeting. Therefore, we declare the meeting open. We are holding a hybrid meeting. While there is no video broadcast of this meeting, shareholders attending virtually will be able to listen to the meeting, ask the question and participate through the online platform.



The Notice of Meeting and the virtual meeting online guide released on ASX and posted on our website on the 13th of October 2022 set out meeting procedures to enable attendance and participation in this meeting by virtual means. I will take the notice of meeting as