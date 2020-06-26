Full Year 2019 Hulamin Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jun 26, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Richard Jacob

Hulamin Limited - CEO

Anton Krull

Hulamin Limited - CFO



Richard Jacob - Hulamin Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Hulamin's webcast of our December 2019 annual results. The delay in releasing them -- unfortunately, we've got all that cut out of the way following the COVID and various complexities around the reporting of our 2019 performance. But welcome, everyone.



The agenda for this morning will be [read out] as usual, make some opening remarks, give you an update of market conditions and then hand over to Anton. Anton will go through the financial results and then hand back to me for the operational review as well as -- I'm going to talk about a few slides on the delivery plan, the turnaround plan that we delivered on in the second half of last year. And then I'll close off before we have questions and answers with the prospects for 2020.



In terms of