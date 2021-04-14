Full Year 2020 Hulamin Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 14, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Richard Gordon Jacob - Hulamin Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good afternoon, everyone, and our humble apologies for the delay today. I think the Gremlin Family had a family picnic today, and we somehow got involved in this. So all the Gremlins that could have joined the party joined the party today. But fortunately, we made the deadline.



And just like to welcome a couple of new members of the team. First of all, Laren Farquharson, who has been acting as CFO since November last year and has walked through a rather challenging year-end process, difficult year to close out for obvious reasons with all the various disruptions in COVID-related issues working off-site and so on.



But also a warm welcome to Mark Gounder. Mark has been with us for around about 2 weeks, joined at the beginning of April as the new CFO and has walked into this year-end results release. So a very warm welcome to you, Mark, and may this be the first of many presentations.



The agenda for this afternoon, I'm going to, as usual, make some opening remarks and comments about what's happening in the