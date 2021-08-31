Aug 31, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Richard Jacob - Hulamin Limited - CEO
Good morning, everyone. I'm Richard Jacob. I'd like to welcome you all to the Hulamin interim results presentation of 2021. With me is Mark Gounder, our newish CFO. Mark, welcome to you; and this will be the first presentation that Mark takes you through the financial performance of Hulamin.
By way of the agenda for this morning, I'll make some introductory comments around the highlights of the first half. I'll then hand over to Mark, who will take you through the financial performance of the half. He'll then hand back to me, where I'll talk about the operational review of both Hulamin rolled and Hulamin extruded products. And then I'll close off with some comments about the first half -- sorry, the second half, what we look forward to in the prospects, and a couple of comments about some of the disruptions that we faced during July.
So by way of the first half, some highlights in terms of manufacturing, sales performance. We continued to improve volumes in the first half, particularly when you compare on the real challenges of 2020, getting closer
Half Year 2021 Hulamin Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 31, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...