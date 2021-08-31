Half Year 2021 Hulamin Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Richard Jacob - Hulamin Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. I'm Richard Jacob. I'd like to welcome you all to the Hulamin interim results presentation of 2021. With me is Mark Gounder, our newish CFO. Mark, welcome to you; and this will be the first presentation that Mark takes you through the financial performance of Hulamin.



By way of the agenda for this morning, I'll make some introductory comments around the highlights of the first half. I'll then hand over to Mark, who will take you through the financial performance of the half. He'll then hand back to me, where I'll talk about the operational review of both Hulamin rolled and Hulamin extruded products. And then I'll close off with some comments about the first half -- sorry, the second half, what we look forward to in the prospects, and a couple of comments about some of the disruptions that we faced during July.



So by way of the first half, some highlights in terms of manufacturing, sales performance. We continued to improve volumes in the first half, particularly when you compare on the real challenges of 2020, getting closer