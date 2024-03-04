Full Year 2023 Hulamin Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Mark Gounder - Hulamin Limited - CEO



Good morning, all. Thank you to shareholders and other stakeholders for attending the Hulamin 2023 full year results presentation. I'm both honored and excited to address you as the new CEO of Hulamin. I'm appreciative to the Hulamin Board of Directors for entrusting me with this role and to our former interim CEO, Geoff Watson, who has left the business with a solid foundation for us to build into the future.



Today, I will first cover the 2023 highlights, and my colleague Pravashni, our interim CFO, will take over the financial results, and I'll return to cover both the operational review and outlook. I encourage you to submit your questions as we covered the presentation, and we will address the questions thereafter.



We continue to focus on improving our safety performance with both total recordable and lost time being down 33% from previous year. Unfortunately, we had a disabling injury to one of our employees in February 2023. This led to a review of our safety programs as we moved from minimizing risk to eliminating risk and the over 30%