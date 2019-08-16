Full Year 2019 Healius Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2019 / 01:30AM GMT

Janet Payne - Healius Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs



Good morning, everybody. Janet Payne here. Welcome to Healius' Financial Year 2019 Results. I have with me in the room, of course, Dr. Malcolm Parmenter, our CEO and MD. I also have Mark Ellis here, who is our General Manager of Finance.



Malcolm W. Parmenter - Healius Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Janet. Hello, everybody. Thanks for joining our full year results call today. Now before I start into the detail, I think I'd like to say at the outset, contrary to frequent media speculation, I can confirm we're not selling anything, not Pathology, not Imaging, not IVF, not anything else.



So look, I've spoken before about our 3 main businesses: Pathology, Medical Centres and Imaging; and our 3 emerging businesses; dental, IVF and day hospitals, and about how we have a clear strategy to deliver growth.