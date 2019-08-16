Full Year 2019 Healius Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2019 / 01:30AM GMT
Janet Payne - Healius Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs
Good morning, everybody. Janet Payne here. Welcome to Healius' Financial Year 2019 Results. I have with me in the room, of course, Dr. Malcolm Parmenter, our CEO and MD. I also have Mark Ellis here, who is our General Manager of Finance.
We will start off, of course, with Malcolm doing a short presentation on the -- a short speech on the presentation that we launched today.
Malcolm, over to you.
Malcolm W. Parmenter - Healius Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thanks, Janet. Hello, everybody. Thanks for joining our full year results call today. Now before I start into the detail, I think I'd like to say at the outset, contrary to frequent media speculation, I can confirm we're not selling anything, not Pathology, not Imaging, not IVF, not anything else.
So look, I've spoken before about our 3 main businesses: Pathology, Medical Centres and Imaging; and our 3 emerging businesses; dental, IVF and day hospitals, and about how we have a clear strategy to deliver growth.
