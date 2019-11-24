Healius Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Robert Hubbard - Healius Limited - Chairman



Well, good morning, everybody. I'm just sitting here in this room surrounded by all this wonderful artwork. It just reminds me that I should pay my respects to the traditional owners of the land upon which we meet and their elders, past, present and emerging.



Welcome to the 2019 AGM of Healius. Our first AGM under the name of Healius, which was approved by you, our shareholders, last year. It's 9 a.m. I know it's a little early start for AGMs, but I'll tell you the story afterwards if anyone wants to know why I wanted it at 9 a.m. I declare the meeting open.



My name is Rob Hubbard, and I'm your company's Chairman, and I will chair the meeting today.



Joining me up here on the far right is Arlene Tansey; Paul Jones; our Managing Director, Malcolm Parmenter; our Company Secretary, Charles Tilley; Sally Evans; and Gordon Davis.



For those regular attendees at the AGM, you'll notice that a long-serving Director of the company, Errol Katz, is not with us today. After serving 9 years as a non-Executive Director of your company,