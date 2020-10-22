Healius Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Robert Hubbard - Healius Limited - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Healius Limited. My name is Rob Hubbard, and I am your company's Chairman. I'm speaking to you today from the QML Pathology head office in Brisbane.



Thank you for joining our first completely virtual AGM. We have chosen to do this to ensure the safety of all our stakeholders. I trust you'll allow us some latitude today if things don't go as smoothly as possible. It's the first time for all of us.



We are attending from many different locations today and from many ancestral lands. I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners on the lands on which we meet today and pay my respects to elders past, present, future and emerging.



Let me briefly cover some procedural matters. Shareholders can either participate and vote through the Lumi AGM platform or participate and ask questions over the phone. A guide on what to do is on the Healius website. Should you require assistance during the meeting, the phone number is in that guide and on the side