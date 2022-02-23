Half Year 2022 Healius Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Malcolm W. Parmenter - Healius Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Janet. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our results presentation. I'm very pleased to announce our first half '22 financials, which are a beat on consensus. Now obviously, the large number of COVID PCR tests we undertook in the period was a prime driver of our growth. And this would not have been possible without the ongoing selfless