Feb 23, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Healius 2022 Half Year Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Janet Payne. Please go ahead.
Janet Payne - Healius Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And yes, welcome to Healius and to the first half of our financial year 2022 results presentation. Malcolm Parmenter, our CEO and MD; and Maxine Jacquet, our CFO and COO, will take you through our presentation, and then we'll open up for questions. So without further ado, Malcolm, over to you.
Malcolm W. Parmenter - Healius Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thanks, Janet. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our results presentation. I'm very pleased to announce our first half '22 financials, which are a beat on consensus. Now obviously, the large number of COVID PCR tests we undertook in the period was a prime driver of our growth. And this would not have been possible without the ongoing selfless
Half Year 2022 Healius Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...