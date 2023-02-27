Half Year 2023 Healius Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Janet Payne - Healius Limited



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our interim results presentation for the first half of the financial year 2023. Before I hand you over to Maxine, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, as the traditional custodians of the land on which we gather today here at our new offices in Liberty Place. And I'd like to pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging. I'll pass you over to Maxine Jaquet, who is our CEO elect, take you through the presentation. And then afterwards, as usual, we'll reserve a little bit of time for Q&A at the end. Thank you, Maxine.



Maxine Jaquet - Healius Limited - CFO & COO



Thank you, Janet, and good morning, everyone. Given where a month since the last trading update, there shouldn't be any surprises today. So what I want to do is take you through the progress we've made over the last 6 months and what that means for the future of Healius. That is how we are now positioned for sustainable and profitable growth. There are a few messages we want to