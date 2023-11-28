Healius Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Jennifer Macdonald - Healius Ltd - Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
Good morning, everyone. My name is Jenny Macdonald, and I'm Chair of the meeting. Welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Healius Limited, and thank you for joining us. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, in particular to all owners of the Aurora Nation, and pay my respects to elders past, present, and emerging.
It is past 11:00 AM, Sydney Time, and as the company's Secretary has informed me that a quorum is present, I declare [the meeting] open. This is a hybrid meeting. Shareholders have the option to participate and vote either in person here in the room or online through the Computershare AGM platform.
Here in person with me today, in Sydney, we have the following members of the Board of Healius: Maxine Jaquet, our Managing Director and CEO; Gordon Davis; Sally Evans; Kate McKenzie; Professor John Mattick; Dr. Michael Stanford; and Charlie Taylor. Also with us today is Ravi Jeyaraj, a nominee put forward by Tanarra Capital for election as
