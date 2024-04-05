Emergency Meeting on Yen's Decline Moved to Wednesday for Maximum Impact

Japanese officials made a strategic move by rescheduling an urgent meeting on the weakening yen from Thursday to Wednesday. This decision aimed to enhance the meeting's effect on curbing the yen's sharp decline, according to a well-informed source. The gathering involved top executives from the Ministry of Finance (MOF, Financial), Bank of Japan, and Financial Services Agency, marking a response to the currency's rapid fall and signaling potential market intervention.

The rescheduling was a tactical decision to leverage the psychological impact on the market, with the yen nearing three-decade lows against the dollar. This move came as Tokyo showed readiness to step into the currency market, a notion underscored by the yen's rebound following the meeting's announcement.

The yen's accelerated drop to a 34-year low against the dollar underscored the meeting's urgency. The currency's slight recovery post-announcement highlighted the meeting's immediate effect. This intervention aimed to prevent further drastic declines, reflecting the authorities' strategic timing.

The three-party meeting, initiated in 2016, originally focused on addressing concerns over the yen's excessive rise. However, the recent downtrend since 2022, exacerbating import costs for raw materials and fuel, has shifted the focus towards stabilizing the currency. Japan's last intervention in the currency market was in October 2022, following a similar meeting.

