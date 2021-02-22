Feb 22, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Roby Sharon-Zipser - hipages Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Co-Founder



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of our first half-year result as a listed company. My name is Roby Sharon-Zipser, and I am the CEO and Co-Founder of hipages. With me on today's call is Melissa Fahey, our Chief Finance and Operations officer. As a recap, hipages is Australia's largest online tradie platform and SaaS provider, connecting tradies with residential and commercial consumers.



I'll begin this morning with a summary of our results before providing an overview of the hipages business. I'll then hand over to Melissa, who will take you through the financials in more detail. I'll then cover strategy and outlook before opening it up to Q&A.



Turning to an overview of the results, on slide 5. Monthly recurring revenue as at December increased by 31% to $4.6 million. H1 reported recurring revenue at $25.3 million, up 26%. Our gross margin was 87% compared to 77% in the previous corresponding period.



Pro forma EBITDA of $6.9 million was a $7