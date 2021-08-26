Aug 26, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Roby Sharon-Zipser - Hipages Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Co-Founder



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to listen to the Hipages FY21 results. Hipages is Australia's largest online trading marketplace and SaaS provider, creating effortless solutions that help tradies streamline and grow their businesses and delight their customers. We effectively connect users with up to three trusted vetted trades at speed. For tradies, we provide them with the type of work when and where they want it. Additionally, we provide tradies with tools to help manage and run their businesses.



For our agenda today, we have a lot to cover. We will first provide an overview of our results. We will then share more data on the industry and the size of the opportunity. Moving then to our strategy, where we have something very special for you to see. Melissa will provide a financial and operational update, closing with an outlook statement and time for Q&A. Let's start with the overview and opportunity beginning with the FY21 highlights.



We had a really strong performance