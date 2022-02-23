Feb 23, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

hipages Group Holdings Limited H1 fiscal year '22 investor briefing



Roby Sharon-Zipser - hipages Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Co-Founder



Welcome, everyone, to the half-year results presentation. I'm Roby Sharon-Zipser, and I'm the CEO of hipages. As a quick introduction to the business, hipages Group is the largest tradie marketplace and SaaS provider for the trade industry in Australia and New Zealand. Today we'll do an overview of the results. I'll provide an update on our strategy. Then Melissa Fahey, hipages' Chief Financial and Operations Officer, will present the financial and operational update. And then I'll talk about the outlook for FY '22 and beyond.



So let's go into the business highlights. I'm incredibly proud of the continued execution of our strategy over the half. It's fair to say that the half has been one of the most