Aug 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Roby Sharon-Zipser - hipages Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Director



Thank you for the introduction. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. I'm Roby Sharon-Zipser, the CEO and Co-Founder of hipages Group. Today, I'm joined by Melissa Fahey, our Chief Finance and Operations Officer.



As many of you already know, hipages Group is Australia and now New Zealand's largest online tradie marketplace and SaaS provider, creating effortless solutions that help tradies streamline and grow their businesses and delight their customers. We efficiently connect users with up to three trusted, better tradies at speed.



For our tradie customers, we provide them with the type of work they want when and where they want it. Additionally, we provide tradies with tools to help manage and run their businesses. We have a simple purpose: transforming the trade industry, building better lives for everyone. And our vision is to be the most trusted partner in the trade industry.



There is quite a bit to cover this morning. First, I'll provide an overview of our