Feb 22, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Roby Sharon-Zipser - Hipages Group Holdings Limited - Co-Founder & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us this morning. I am Roby Sharon-Zipser, the CEO and Co-Founder of Hipages Group. Today I'm joined by a new face, and I'd like to introduce Jaco Jonker, our new Chief Financial and Operations Officer, for his first results presentation.



Jaco joined us in November last year and brings over 20 years of senior finance experience across Australia, South Africa, the US, and UK, including working in a marketplace and e-commerce business. Most recently, Jaco was the CFO and COO at Open Colleges, Australia, where he was instrumental in preparing the business for its sale to an Australian private equity firm.



Jaco and I have been working together for almost three months now, and we're already seeing the benefits of his strong financial and strategic mindset and fresh perspective on the business. As a reminder, Hipages Group is Australia and New Zealand's largest online tradie marketplace and SaaS provider, creating effortless solutions that help tradies