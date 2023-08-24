Aug 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Roby Sharon-Zipser - Hipages Group Holdings Limited - CEO and co-Founder



[Morning], everyone, and thanks for joining us this morning. I am Roby Sharon-Zipser, the CEO and Co-Founder of Hipages Group. Today, I'm joined by Jaco Jonker, our Chief Financial and Operations Officer. It is my pleasure to present to you Hipages Group's FY23 financial results. Before we kick off, I'd like to remind you that Hipages Group is Australia' and New Zealand's largest online tradie marketplace and SaaS platform, helping tradies to build better businesses. Our vision is to be the most trusted partner in the trade industry and our purpose is transforming the trade industry, building better lives for everyone.



Today, I'll begin by touching on some of the highlights of FY23. Jaco will then go through our financial and operational performance in more detail. Then I'll take you through an update on our strategic evolution before looking ahead to our FY24 targets.



Turning to the FY23 highlights on slide 7. I'm very pleased that Hipages Group finished FY23 carrying a strong momentum, which