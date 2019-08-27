Full Year 2019 Hub24 Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 27, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 27, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Alcock

HUB24 Limited - MD & Director

* Mark Goodrick

HUB24 Limited - CFO & Joint Company Secretary



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Aaron Yeoh

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Liam Cummins

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Matthew Johnston

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Nicholas McGarrigle

Ord Minnett Limited, Research Division - Head of Institutional Research & Small-Caps Industrial Analyst

* Scott Lyndon Hudson

MST Marquee - Senior Research Analyst

* Simon Fitzgerald

Evans & Partners Pty. Ltd., Research Division - Executive Director of Diversified Financials

* Siraj Ahmed

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Associate



=====================

Operator



Thank you