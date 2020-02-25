Half Year 2020 Hub24 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT
Andrew Alcock - HUB24 Limited - MD & Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HUB24's results presentation for the first half of financial year 2020. It's a pleasure to be here today with you all to outline some very pleasing results. And with me today is Mark Goodrick, our Chief Financial Officer. Mark and I will be presenting today, and there will be an opportunity for questions at the end of the presentation.
Just turning to Slide 3. And I think it's important to reflect on what we do at HUB24, and we talk about this quite often. But we do make a difference in our customers' lives by connecting them to innovative solutions. And it's about creating better outcomes or opportunities. Absolutely, you'll see through this pack today that we are continuing to lead change in this market. We're
