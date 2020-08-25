Full Year 2020 Hub24 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 01:01AM GMT

Andrew Alcock - HUB24 Limited - MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the FY '20 results presentation for HUB24. Thank you very much for your attendance and interest in our company. I'm Andrew Alcock, the Managing Director. And today, with me, I have Debbie Last, our interim CFO, who will also be presenting with me.



So as we said, we will do our presentation and then leave sufficient time for questions and answer them.



Just moving to the next slide. And I do trust -- it's our standard statement here about our purpose, but I do trust, as you see, as we present today, how we, across our 4 brands, do connect our customers to innovative solutions, and that's what HUB24 is about. It's about continuing to innovate to create value and transform the landscape we're in and, of course, create