Half Year 2021 Hub24 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Andrew Alcock - HUB24 Limited - MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the half year results presentation for financial year '21. My name is Andrew Alcock. I'm the Managing Director of HUB24. And with me today is Kitrina Shanahan, our CFO, who will help me through the presentation.



At HUB24, we're about making a difference in our customers' lives by connecting them to innovative solutions that is about creating better outcomes for them. Following the divestment of our Paragem business to Easton, which we'll talk about shortly, and the repositioning of our technology businesses, HUBconnect, you can see the 2 go-forward brands there on that slide, we're absolutely committed to making that difference and continue to innovate in the marketplace.



Today, we're proud to talk to you as Australia's best overall platform, which was announced by Investment Trends this week, where we moved up from second place into first place. The key messages for today's presentation is really about talking about the growth that we've had continuing in our business. And as