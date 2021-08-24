Full Year 2021 Hub24 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT
Andrew Alcock - HUB24 Limited - MD & Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Once again, thank you for your interest in HUB24.
I'm very pleased to be able to present such strong results today and outline our achievements for FY '21 and talk about our efforts moving forward to ensure our future continues to deliver great outcomes for our customers, staff and shareholders and, of course, also assist the wealth management industry to build its future shape in Australia. With me today is Kitrina Shanahan, our Chief Financial Officer, who will also be presenting our financial slides in the pack and be available for Q&A at the end of the presentation.
Just turning to the next slide. Our business this year is very different to when we spoke to you last year at this time in that we're significantly larger and more diverse as a
