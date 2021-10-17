Oct 17, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Andrew Alcock - HUB24 Limited - MD & Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for coming to our presentation at short notice and what I hope is a very positive and certainly a very important day for the shareholders of HUB24 and Class Limited.



As you'd be aware, this morning, we've announced on the Australian Stock Exchange the proposed transaction to acquire 100% of the shares in Class Limited by HUB24 as part of the Scheme Implementation Deed, which will be a Scheme of Arrangement between Class and their shareholders. So that hopefully will be successful and be entered into and finalized around about February next year.



But today, we'd like to outline some of the key details of the proposal. With me, I've got Jason Entwistle, our Director of Strategic Development; and Kitrina Shanahan, who are on hand for any questions at the end of the presentation.



I will, of course, be walking through the published pack and we will be -- as we will be sticking to publicly information that's available in answering our questions as well.



