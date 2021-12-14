Hub24 Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 14, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Bruce Edward Higgins - HUB24 Limited - Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of HUB24 Limited. As it is now 1 p.m., and we have a quorum present, I have pleasure in declaring the meeting open.



My name is Bruce Higgins, and I am the Chairman of HUB24 Limited. I begin today by acknowledging the Traditional Custodians of the land on which we gather today and pay my respects to their Elders, past and present. This year, our shareholders have been invited to participate in the AGM online. Given the uncertainty of COVID-19-related impacts, we believe this is in the best interest of everyone's health and safety. We encourage shareholders to take part in the meeting online or over the phone. You will be able to watch in real time, submit questions and cast your votes, and I will explain more on this a little later.



On behalf of the Board, I welcome our shareholders, proxy holders and guests. I'm joined in person and in accordance with the strict COVID protocols by Andrew Alcock, our Managing Director and CEO; Kitrina Shanahan, CFO