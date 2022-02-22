Half Year 2022 Hub24 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Andrew Alcock - HUB24 Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. It's great to be here and we're very proud today to deliver, hopefully, what you regard as a very good result for HUB24. The first half of FY '22 has seen us set some records in terms of organic growth, but also success on our acquisition strategy to create strategic opportunities for further growth and expansion for the group. So with me today, we have Kitrina Shanahan, our Chief Financial Officer, Kitrina will give an overview of our financial results later on during the presentation. Of course, we will have some Q&A at the end of the presentation.



Just moving on to the strong financial results slide, the first one there in the pack. Great, as I said, to be talking about fantastic organic growth. We had $6.7