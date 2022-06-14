Hub24 Ltd Investor Strategy Day Transcript

Jun 14, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Bruce Higgins -



Good morning, everyone. My name is Bruce Higgins. I'm Chairman of HUB24, and welcome to the Analyst and Investor Day. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation on whose land we meet today. I pay my respects to elders past, present and also to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining us today.



On behalf of the HUB24 Board and the executive team, some of whom you will be hearing from shortly, I'm pleased to welcome those here in the room today and also online to our inaugural Analyst and Investors Day. The HUB24 Board and executive team are working together to build a sustainable and successful business with a shared purpose to empower better financial futures for more Australians.



HUB24 has built a solid market leadership position by focusing on delivering innovative products and services that create efficiency and value for their customers. And the business is now well positioned to lead the wealth industry as the best provider of platform, technology and data solutions.



As you all know, the company has experienced a period