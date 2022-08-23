Full Year 2022 Hub24 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Andrew Alcock - HUB24 Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to our financial year '22 results presentation. Absolutely pleased to be delivering another set of really strong results for HUB24 for the year, with some headlines with underlying EBITDA [up] 92%; underlying net profit after tax up 133%; and of course, our dividend year-on-year up 100%. In the customer front, I'd like to talk about a couple of awards we've got, #1 for Value for Money with Investment Trends, and once again, retaining our Managed Portfolio's award.



But with me today is Kitrina Shanahan, our Chief Financial Officer. Kitrina will be presenting our results as I move through some of the earlier slides, and certainly will be able to answer questions as we move to that towards the end of the presentation.



Before we jump into the results, I