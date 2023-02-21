Half Year 2023 Hub24 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Andrew Alcock - HUB24 Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first half financial year '23 results presentation. Great to have you with us. I'm absolutely -- certainly pleased on behalf of our great team here at HUB24 to be able to present some really solid results to the market this morning. We absolutely work very hard and are very focused in HUB24 and committed to what we do. We really believe in the value we're creating for our customers and shareholders, and it drives us to absolutely try and challenge ourselves and deliver in the marketplace.



And we do that, if we turn to the next slide again. And as you will all know, we're about empowering better financial futures, together. And now more than ever the together is important for us. Given we've made acquisitions over the last couple of