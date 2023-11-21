Hub24 Ltd Investor Strategy Day Transcript

Nov 21, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Andrew Alcock - HUB24 Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Just a couple of logistics. The door is closing. The front door is closing before we take off. There'll be others joining as I'm sure. Thank you very much for coming along today to our second Investor Strategy Day for HUB24. As I said at our AGM last week -- and I had the jump on the guys because I actually presented some of these slides last week. So hopefully, I'll do a better job.



But as I said at the AGM last week, it's always a privilege and a pleasure to talk about HUB24. I need to stick to time. The team don't think I will because I'm an oxygen thief. And I love talking about this industry and our customers and our business. So -- but really excited to have you all here today. Hopefully, today, you get a feel of -- and those of you who are online, thank you and welcome as well. You get a bit of a deeper dive on our strategy, the ecosystem and how we work with the industry, where we're at with our progress in executing strategy, the leadership position, the trends in the market and the opportunities that are