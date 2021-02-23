Half Year 2021 Humm Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the hummgroup First Half 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Rebecca James, CEO. Please go ahead.



Rebecca James - Humm Group Limited - Group CEO



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our half year '21 results presentation. My name is Rebecca James, Chief Executive Officer of hummgroup, and I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Jason Murray.



I'd like to start today by talking you through our group highlights for the half before discussing our plans to accelerate local and international growth. I'll then hand over to Jason, who will walk you through our financials. We will, as always, allow for your questions at the end of the presentation.



We believe our offering is the most flexible buy now pay later offering in the world. We're the only provider to facilitate transactions up to 30,000 with payment terms ranging from 5 fortnights to 5 years. Today, 2.6 million customers entrust us to help them buy and pay over time,