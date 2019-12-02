Hyprop Investments Ltd Guidance Call Transcript

Dec 02, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

MornÃ©C. Wilken - Hyprop Investments Limited - CEO & Director



Good morning and welcome to Hyprop's Pre-Close for 2019. I'm Morne Wilken; and I'm joined by Brett Till, our CFO; and Wilhelm Nauta, our Chief Investment Officer.



As discussed at year-end, 2019 was a year of change for Hyprop. As the new management team, we want to create environments and opportunities for people to connect and have authentic and meaningful experiences. And we do this by owning and managing mixed-use precincts underpinned by dominant retail centers in South Africa and Eastern Europe.



In the revised strategy, we will have 3 focus areas, namely South Africa, Eastern Europe as well as nontangible assets. Part of the strategy is to ensure our portfolio remains relevant, and we will continuously recycle capital to ensure future growth.



If we look at our agenda, we will go through the priorities, and we will look at our operations in South Africa then Eastern Europe. I will hand over to Wilhelm to talk about sub-Sahara Africa. Brett will handle borrowings and LTV, and I will close off