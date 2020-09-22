Full Year 2020 Hyprop Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

MornÃ©C. Wilken - Hyprop Investments Limited - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Hyprop's final results presentation for June 2020. I hope you're all safe and well, and thanks for joining us.



I'm joined today by Brett Till, our Financial Director; as well as Wilhelm Nauta; and then Rabia Shahib is also joining us to give us an update on Europe.



If we look at the agenda, what we will be covering is we will give you an update on our vision and priorities. I'll give you an update on South Africa. We will hand over to Rabia to give us an update on Eastern Europe's operational performance. Wilhelm will discuss the disposal process of the exit of Africa. And Brett will give us an update on the financial performance up to the end of the financial year.



In closing, I will give an update where we want to take the business going forward, and then we will go into a Q&A session thereafter.



One of the things that COVID -- although COVID had a huge impact on our business, one of the things we have realized is usually as humans are