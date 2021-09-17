Full Year 2021 Hyprop Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

As a leading South African based real estate investment trust, Hyprop Investments is reimagining the future, designing solutions with spaces, people and conscious retail come together, creating safe environments for connected experiences.



Hyprop's CEO, MornÃ© Wilken shares how the company is repositioning its centers in response to the changing environment and needs of consumers.



MornÃ©C. Wilken - Hyprop Investments Limited - CEO & Director



At Hyprop, our centers exist to create safe environments and opportunities for people to connect and have authentic and meaningful experiences. This is our purpose, which is why in response to the changing environment and the needs of consumers, we are evolving from traditional mall structures to omnichannel environments that offers customers excitement, personalization and experience led spaces.



We are repositioning our assets and value proposition. And in doing so, we are building a future fit change ready organization. We call this evolution, our Golden Thread. The Golden Thread is