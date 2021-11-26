Hyprop Investments Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Gavin Robert Tipper - Hyprop Investments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Gavin Tipper, and I chair the company's Board of Directors. I have pleasure in welcoming you to this Annual General Meeting of Hyprop Investments Limited.



I'm advised that the necessary quorum is present, and I declare the meeting properly constituted.



The notice convening this meeting was sent to shareholders on Wednesday, the 27th of October, 2021, and the Hyprop Investments Limited 2021 integrated annual report was made available on the 28th of October, 2021. On the 18th of November, 2021, an announcement was released on the Stock Exchange News Service, notifying shareholders of a modification to Special Resolution #1 included in the notice of this meeting and including a copy of the modified special resolution.



I suggest that the notice, including the modification of Special Resolution #1, as published on SENS, be taken as read. Is this agreed? Thank you.



The integrated annual report for the year ended 30 June 2021 includes the director's