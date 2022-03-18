Half Year 2022 Hyprop Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

MornÃ©C. Wilken - Hyprop Investments Limited - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Hyprop's interim results presentation for 6 months ended 31 December 2021. I want to make a special word of welcome to all our investors, directors as well as the high performers and maybe also use this opportunity to say thank you to all the teams in South Africa, Europe as well as Africa. Thank you for your dedication and commitment.



If we look at the agenda, what we will be covering, we will look at our headlines and operations in South Africa that I will give you an update on. And Eastern Europe will be given by Rabia. Wilhelm will then provide us some feedback on sub-Sahara Africa, Brett on the financial results and I will handle the closing.



Three years ago, we had to find a new strategy, and we have set a number of priorities we want to achieve, and I do believe we have made quite a good progress achieving these priorities, although COVID has made it a little bit difficult always to achieve it and the impact of COVID is seemingly to be less of an impact and