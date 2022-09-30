Full Year 2022 Hyprop Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 30, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

MornÃ©C. Wilken - Hyprop Investments Limited - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hyprop's Annual Results Presentation for 2022. Welcome to all the Hyprop directors that are joining us this morning. And then a special word of welcome and saying a big thanks to all the teams in South Africa, Europe as well as Africa for your hard work and dedication, especially for the last few years, which was very difficult.



If we go on to the agenda, I will handle the headlines and the key metrics. I'll give an update on the operational performance of South Africa. Rabia will give us an update on the performance in Eastern Europe, (inaudible) Africa, Brett will give us an update on the financial results. And in closing, I will focus on what is our priorities for the next financial year.



It's actually been 3 years now. We took over the management in 2019. That was just a year before COVID, to make things a little bit more exciting. And as a team, we set ourselves a number of key objectives or priorities we wanted to achieve.



We have made very good progress and