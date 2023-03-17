Half Year 2023 Hyprop Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

MornÃ©C. Wilken - Hyprop Investments Limited - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hyprop's interim results presentation. I want to use this opportunity to say welcome to all the Hyprop directors. That's also a part of the call. And then a big thank you to all the teams in South Africa, Africa as well as Europe for all your hard work and dedication. If we look at our agenda, we will -- I will cover the headlines in key metrics. I will give an update on the operational performance in South Africa. Rabia will give us an update on Eastern Europe, then we will hand over to Wilhelm to look at Sub-Saharan Africa. Brett will handle our overview of our financial results. And in closing, I will look at some of the ESG initiatives as well as what we see going forward.



Our group's distributable income has increased by 36%. That was very well supported by the income from Eastern Europe, which was ZAR 243 million, that is actually about 15% higher than the forecast we have given when we actually put out the circular for the Hystead transaction. Our South Africa and European